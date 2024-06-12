Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Endesa Stock Up 1.3 %
ELEZY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 23,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.
Endesa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.