enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
enGene Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENGNW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 67,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. enGene has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
enGene Company Profile
