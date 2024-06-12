enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

enGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENGNW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 67,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. enGene has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

