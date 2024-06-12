Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.25. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 8,030 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,171 shares of company stock worth $28,682,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

