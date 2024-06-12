Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $34.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

