EOS Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $144.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000821 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001295 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.