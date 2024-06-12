Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
EPSN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 22,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,447. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
