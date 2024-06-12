Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

EPSN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 22,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,447. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

