EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.12 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.
EQB Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
