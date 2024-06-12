EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.12 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

EQB Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.