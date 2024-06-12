Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MGIC Investment Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

