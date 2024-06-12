Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 12th (ACN, ADSK, AGCO, ANET, ARMK, ASO, BCE, BE, BEP, BLX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 12th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $340.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $286.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $361.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Argus from $78.00 to $82.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target boosted by Noble Financial from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $126.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £213 ($271.23) to £207 ($263.59). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $10.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $271.00 to $325.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $13.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $59.00 to $56.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $163.00 to $179.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $230.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $127.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $210.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $195.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $159.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $610.00 to $550.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

