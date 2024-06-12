Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.61

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 6242264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 553.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 272,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

