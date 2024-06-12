Ergo Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $79.22 million and approximately $680,481.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,333.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.58 or 0.00664291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00113378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00253358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00078432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,773,613 coins and its circulating supply is 75,773,532 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

