Eric Cox Sells 8,536 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. 2,806,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $33.43.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
