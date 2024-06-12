Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $28.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
