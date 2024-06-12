Ethereum Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Ethereum has a market cap of $434.37 billion and approximately $15.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,615.11 or 0.05194325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00048220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,154,301 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

