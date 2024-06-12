EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
EVE Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.41.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Articles
