EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.41.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Strs Ohio grew its position in EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

