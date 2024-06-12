Evercore ISI Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $300.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $253.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

