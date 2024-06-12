Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,958 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 95,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,205. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.