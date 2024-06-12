Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

TSE XTC traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.95. 5,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

