Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.61

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 49471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

