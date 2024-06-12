Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 140.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

