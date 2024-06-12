Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 140.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.