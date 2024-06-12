Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.86 and last traded at $113.65. Approximately 3,029,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,136,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

