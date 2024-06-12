Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 29.9% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned about 3.64% of Fair Isaac worth $1,051,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $59.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,375.06. 106,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $764.49 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,262.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,234.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

