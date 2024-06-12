Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 1,095.7% in May

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 1,095.7% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

