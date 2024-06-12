Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 1,095.7% in May

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 1,095.7% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
