Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,426. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.