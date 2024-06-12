Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $25,965.03 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96796907 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $63,592.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

