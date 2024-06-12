Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 65,775 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.