First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 46.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $4,162,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

