First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 28th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

FCAP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

