First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires Shares of 1,704 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $267.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

