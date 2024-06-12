First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $782,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $544.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

