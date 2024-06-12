First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.