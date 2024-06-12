First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

FFIN opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,743 shares of company stock worth $171,736. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

