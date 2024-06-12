First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

