First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $275,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

