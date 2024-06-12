First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $582,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

