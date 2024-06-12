First Light Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,523 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,000. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP traded up $5.10 on Wednesday, reaching $170.51. 126,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.77. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

