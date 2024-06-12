First Light Asset Management LLC Has $65.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 5.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $65,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 343,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

