First Light Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,749 shares during the period. OptimizeRx accounts for about 2.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.52% of OptimizeRx worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 337,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $4,323,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 30,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.