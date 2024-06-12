First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 160,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,165. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.