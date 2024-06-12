First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 967,635 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 967,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 182,206 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,046. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

