First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for 3.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 12.17% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $40,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

TCMD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 263,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.