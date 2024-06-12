First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,239. The company has a market capitalization of $972.11 million, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

