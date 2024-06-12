First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $255.64. 1,300,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,670. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

