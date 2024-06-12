First Long Island Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,807,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,924. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.