First Long Island Investors LLC Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,191. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39. The company has a market cap of $292.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

