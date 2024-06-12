First Long Island Investors LLC Has $35.85 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,269. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

