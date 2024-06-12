First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 103,444 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,444 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,406. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

