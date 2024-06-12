First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blackstone by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,297,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

