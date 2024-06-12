First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

FNRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. First Northern Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

