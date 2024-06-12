First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,236. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $422.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

